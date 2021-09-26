Vernon Allen Monahan age 76 formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away September 21, 2021 in Keokuk, Iowa. Vernon was born in Omaha, NE; on May 18, 1945 to the late Miles and Hazel (Waters) Monahan and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965. Vernon was united in marriage to Ruby Lillian Van Cleave and they were blessed with son Matthew and daughter Connie. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruby and grandson Jonathan Ruby. Vernon worked for over 15 years at Walmart Lake Manawa Branch and is a member of the Catholic faith. Survivors include son Matthew (Jesse) Hiawatha, KS; daughter Connie Ruby, Council Bluffs, 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, sister Harriet L. Jones, Urbandale, IA; brothers Al (Carretta) Monahan of Missouri and Lyle Monahan of Council Bluffs, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Saturday 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Portsmouth, Iowa followed by a luncheon in St. Mary's Hall.