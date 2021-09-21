Menu
Vickie Walter
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Vickie Lynn Walter age 63, Council Bluffs, passed away September 19, 2021 at her residence. Vickie was born, November 5, 1957 in Council Bluffs to the late Arden and Phyllis (Baughman) Morris and was raised and schooled here. She worked for over twenty plus years at Bethany Lutheran Home as a Nursing Assistant. Vickie has been married to Jimmie Walter for the past 24 years. Survivors include her husband Jimmie, son Christopher (Jillian) all Council Bluffs, daughter Billie Jo Jones of Mass: grandchildren Ryan and Kamryn, sister Laurie Steadman, brother Dan Morris all Council Bluffs, brother Ron Morris, sister Jennifer Kermeen all Omaha, nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Friday 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Luncheon to follow the services at Walnut Hill Reception Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so saddened to hear about Vickie's passing. We were neighbors most of my growing up years. My heart breaks for the family & her husband & kids. You'll all be in my prayers. May God Bless you all during this difficult time.
Patricia (Cavallaro) Snider
Friend
September 22, 2021
sincere sympathy to the Family. I remember Vicki planning her wedding when I worked at BLH.
Leslie Speck
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss loss!
Carolyn Arch
September 21, 2021
