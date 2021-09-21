Vickie Lynn Walter age 63, Council Bluffs, passed away September 19, 2021 at her residence. Vickie was born, November 5, 1957 in Council Bluffs to the late Arden and Phyllis (Baughman) Morris and was raised and schooled here. She worked for over twenty plus years at Bethany Lutheran Home as a Nursing Assistant. Vickie has been married to Jimmie Walter for the past 24 years. Survivors include her husband Jimmie, son Christopher (Jillian) all Council Bluffs, daughter Billie Jo Jones of Mass: grandchildren Ryan and Kamryn, sister Laurie Steadman, brother Dan Morris all Council Bluffs, brother Ron Morris, sister Jennifer Kermeen all Omaha, nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Friday 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Luncheon to follow the services at Walnut Hill Reception Center.