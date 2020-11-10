Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor "Rick" Bird
Victor "Rick" Bird, 75 of Persia, Iowa died on Friday, November 6, 2020. Survivors include his children Gayla Laack mann of Council Bluffs, IA; Ronald (Cristina) Laackmann of Portsmouth, IA; Charles Bird of Hancock, IA; Angela (Travis) Hargens of Avoca, IA; significant other Patty Neuman of Persia, IA; 17 grandchildren; 9 great -grandchildren; siblings Phil (Jane) Bird of Overland Park, KS; Suzanne (Frank) Franco of Omaha, NE; Roxanne (Brian) Shepard of Council Bluffs, IA; Michael Bird of Harlan, IA. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home, Avoca, Iowa Funeral Service with Military Honors will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 2 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, IA.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes
1304 N Sawmill Dr, Avoca, IA 51521
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes
1304 N Sawmill Dr, Avoca, IA 51521
Funeral services provided by:
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.