Victor "Rick" Bird, 75 of Persia, Iowa died on Friday, November 6, 2020. Survivors include his children Gayla Laack mann of Council Bluffs, IA; Ronald (Cristina) Laackmann of Portsmouth, IA; Charles Bird of Hancock, IA; Angela (Travis) Hargens of Avoca, IA; significant other Patty Neuman of Persia, IA; 17 grandchildren; 9 great -grandchildren; siblings Phil (Jane) Bird of Overland Park, KS; Suzanne (Frank) Franco of Omaha, NE; Roxanne (Brian) Shepard of Council Bluffs, IA; Michael Bird of Harlan, IA. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home, Avoca, Iowa Funeral Service with Military Honors will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 2 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, IA.