Violet G. Mantzaris, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Violet was born September 27, 1932 in Blairsburg, Iowa to the late John and Angeline (Angelopoulos) Asikin. She graduated high school in 1950 and worked at Mutual of Omaha for 38 years. Violet married Kostas Mantzaris in 1974. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Philoptochos Society. Violet was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Theodore Asikin and sisters, Frances Drummond and Christine Kyritsis. She is survived by her husband, Kostas of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Trisagion (Prayer Service), Wednesday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave. in Omaha. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.