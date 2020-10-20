Virgil "Buzz" Schickner, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on October 17, 2020. He was born June 28, 1934, to the late William and Margaret (Shotwell) Schickner in McClelland, IA. Virgil graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1955 and then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Vickers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Schickner; daughters, Christine Schickner Johnson, Sue McDaniel Reed, Paula McDaniel Williams. Virgil is survived by his children, Jeffrey Schickner, Patricia Lawson (Terry), Sheryl Madden (Leroy), Stan McDaniel (Kristi); grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans
or Wounded Warriors
. At Virgil's request there will be no services.
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 20, 2020.