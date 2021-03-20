Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Virginia Flanagan
Virginia Petersen Flanagan, 89, Olathe, Kansas, formally of Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244. Private family inurnment in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Community Lutheran Church, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.bruce funeralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2021.
