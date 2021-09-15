Virginia Elaine Turner Putnam, age 79, of Aurora, Colo., passed away September 13, 2021, in Aurora. She was born October 21, 1941, to parents, Theil Eugene and Roberta LaVonne (Kullbom) Turner, of Oakland, Iowa. Ginny attended Center #1, a one-room school house east of her home through 8th grade. She attended Oakland, Iowa High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Putnam and was later divorced. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Pricilla Turner Gearhart. Survivors include sons, David Putnam and Michael Putnam; granddaughters, Miranda and Michelle, all of Aurora; great-grandchildren, Evalynn, Xandra, Brooklyn, and twins, Kylie and Jack, of Aurora; and sister, Joan Turner Harrison, of Council Bluffs. Gin was a member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls. Her interests included reading, walking with her furry friends, Xander and Minny, trips to the Colorado mountains with son, Mike. She was not one to sit at home and worked at many jobs: Onley Trucking, in Oakland, Iowa, Hertz Car Rental, Llegs and a lengthy employment with the Omaha Police Department, all in Omaha, Neb. Her sons, their families and all of her grandchildren were her pride and joy. According to Virginia's wishes no services will be held following cremation. Memorials may be made to Alzheimers, Denver Dumb Friend League (pet rescue) or Multiple Sclerosis.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 15, 2021.