Wallace E. Kerr, age 98 of Minden, Iowa passed away on September 11, 2021 at his residence. Wallace was born, September 22, 1922 in Winslow, Indiana to the late Ezra and Ada (Eskew) Kerr. Wallace served his country in the US Army during World War II. Wallace worked as a cartographer for the Army Map Service for 39 years. Wallace married Joyce Pacifico, July 29, 1944. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Kerr, in 2012; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters. Wallace is survived by daughter, Cecilia and Michael Powell of Minden, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Joseph Powell, Scott Powell, Sara and Mitch Biel, Kristen and Mick Carlson; 6 great-grandchildren, Alexus Powell, Riley Sparks, Chyane Sparks, Georgia Sparks, Mason Biel, and Maida Carlson; Brother-in-law, Rodger Pacifico; 2 Sisters-in-law, Hilda Pacifico and Rhoda Pacifico; Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives. Celebration of Life Visitation Thursday September 23, 2021, from 5 to 7p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.