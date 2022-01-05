Walter "Buster" E. Blankenship Sr., age 84, passed away at home on December 23, 2021. He was born July 24, 1937 to Floyd and Helen (Roberts) Blankenship in Missouri Valley, Iowa. He was a member of First Christian Church for over 45 years, Council Bluffs Archery Club and was a channel 7 Heartland Hero. Walter enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, square dancing and bowling. He was loved and will be sadly missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Blankenship; sister, Dorothy Davis. Walter is survived by wife of 65 years, Mary Blankenship; children, Walter "Ty" Jr. (Sue) Blankenship, Mary K. (Kevin) Derby and Rory Blankenship; sisters, Connie Belt, Rosalie (Lincoln) Jones and Theresa Davis; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Memorials may be directed to FGCI International, P.O. Box 434, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51502.