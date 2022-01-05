Menu
Walter E. "Buster" Blankenship Sr.
Walter "Buster" E. Blankenship Sr., age 84, passed away at home on December 23, 2021. He was born July 24, 1937 to Floyd and Helen (Roberts) Blankenship in Missouri Valley, Iowa. He was a member of First Christian Church for over 45 years, Council Bluffs Archery Club and was a channel 7 Heartland Hero. Walter enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, square dancing and bowling. He was loved and will be sadly missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Blankenship; sister, Dorothy Davis. Walter is survived by wife of 65 years, Mary Blankenship; children, Walter "Ty" Jr. (Sue) Blankenship, Mary K. (Kevin) Derby and Rory Blankenship; sisters, Connie Belt, Rosalie (Lincoln) Jones and Theresa Davis; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Memorials may be directed to FGCI International, P.O. Box 434, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51502.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Mary and family. Prayers for all.
David and Linda Siefken
January 7, 2022
Love and prayers are with you and your family, Mary. We always enjoyed times spent with you over the years. There are so many good memories to think back on and smile. Buster was such a special guy. Take care. God bless-
Sherryl L Gillaspy
Friend
January 7, 2022
My sincere condolences to you all, I remember him as a friendly, funny, sincere person.
Steve Thomsen
January 6, 2022
So sorry to hear of Walter's passing. I remember him in grade school from our school days, he was a nice boy. RIP Walter. My condolences to his family.
Shirley Jones Bradford
January 5, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I am praying for your comfort.
Don Stout
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to you and all of your family, Ty. I remember your folks from when you lived on 4th St. and remember your dad when he worked for Super Value, Such a nice man.
Ginny Nickles
January 5, 2022
Walt lived up to his "wonderful" description. i know my mom and dad are happy to see him in heaven and they are having a blast! love and prayers, Nancy
Meryle & Nancy Fritz (Holbrook)
January 3, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 2, 2022
