Walter V. Chambers, age 90, of Minden, Iowa passed away at his home on April 2, 2022. Walter was born June 11, 1931 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa to the late Harold and Delphine (Underwood) Chambers. He graduated from Treynor, Iowa High School in 1949 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Walter married Joyce Miller on March 9, 1956 in Glenwood, Iowa. They were blessed with one daughter, JoNae Chambers. Walter was a farmer from 1955-1965 and was a sales rep for Coop Farm Service for 40 plus years working into his eighties. He was a member of Minden United Church of Christ and the Minden American Legion Post #437. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur (Martha) Chambers; and sister, Elizabeth (Tee) Rindone. Walter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Chambers of Minden; daughter, JoNae (Marlow) Newland of Blair, Nebraska; grandson, Brand (Katie) Newland of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Breanne (Ryan) Denton of Missouri Valley, Iowa; great grandchildren, Addie and Daxton Denton; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m. at the Minden United Church of Christ. Interment Minden Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Minden American Legion. A lunch will follow at the church. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions are suggested to Minden United Church of Christ or EveryStep Hospice.