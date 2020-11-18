Walter Dennis Jacobsen, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 11, 1930 to Walter and Florence Jacobsen. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1947 and went directly to his lifetime career at the Union Pacific Headquarters in Omaha. He was married to Barbara Jane Jacobsen who preceded him in death in 2015 along with their son Brian (1997) and an infant son. He is survived by his son Chris Douglas Jacobsen (wife Andrea Hansen Jacobsen), sister Kay DuBois, nephew Jeff Schlott, niece Kris Schlott, a great niece and nephew and several cousins. Denny and Barb lived in Council Bluffs all their lives. They greatly enjoyed their summers on their boat on Leach Lake Minnesota for 30 years, several winters in Arizona and other travels in the United States. Denny retired from the Union Pacific at age 59 after 40 years. He took four years off to serve in the Navy. He served on the USS Taylor during the Korean War spending time in Japan and other locations in Asia. He was a life-long member of First Christian Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Nebowa/RC Club, and Nebraska State Rifle and Pistol Association. He earned numerous trophies and awards for his shooting skills. His hobbies included motorcycles, building and flying radio controlled airplanes, participating in competitive pistol shooting, fishing, and driving trips to Arizona Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Internment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.