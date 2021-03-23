Walter (Walt) O. Evan's, 75, of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Walt was born February 13, 1946 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Dean and Anna Evans. He served in the National Guard from 1965-1970. On August 24, 1973 he was united in marriage to LeAnna Smith. Walt was a million mile truck driver and avid stock car driver for 25 years in Council Bluffs, West Liberty, and Tipton, Iowa. He was a super fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was also a Cub/Boy Scout leader, loved camping, fishing and bowling and should have owned stock in Busch Light. He enjoyed life, loved to laugh and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife, LeAnna and his children, Kay (Mike) Methany of Tipton, Iowa; LuAnn (Mike) Helm of Tipton, Iowa; Russ Rockwell of Centralia, Washington; Michele (James) Stuart of Des Allemands, Lousiana; Dennis (Sheila) Evans of Anamosa, Iowa, Todd Roberts of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Cathi Evans of Oxford, Iowa and Scooter (Kristen) Evans of West Liberty, Iowa. Also 23 grandkids, 35 1/2 great grandkids and 4 great great grandkids. Walt is also survived by his sisters, Barb (Mike) Riley of Stockton, Ca; Rusty Brown of Council Bluffs, Ia; Penny (Jeff) Miller of Greenwood, Ak; Shelly Evans of Council Bluffs, Ia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Evans and Dean (Berna) Evans and brothers, Riley Evans, Lee Evans and Dale Evans. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 11 to 2 p.m, with memorial services beginning at 2 p.m., at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty, Iowa, followed by graveside services held at North Prairie Cemetery in West Liberty, Iowa. Luncheon will follow at the West Liberty Community Center.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.