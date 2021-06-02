Menu
Walter Thompson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Walter L. "Skip" Thompson, 71, of Council Bluffs passed away suddenly on May 30, 2021. Skip was born on 5/19/1950 to Walter Wilson Thompson and Peggy Thompson. Skip graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1968 and married Jackie Honig in 1970. They had been sweethearts since age 13. Skip was a union steward and trustee for Teamsters Local 554. He was employed by Hinky Dinky and Super Valu warehouses in Omaha, and in the Seattle area, Honeywell and Boeing. Skip was a talented artist and enjoyed garden design and gardening. He was well-known for his storytelling and wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and friends deeply and was generous with helping all. Skip is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jackie, sisters Carolyn (Russ) Klear, Cheryl (Dennis) Berg, brother Wayne, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the many friends he has made family. Per his request his remains will be cremated and no services held. May memories of Skip bring a smile to your face and bless your heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 2, 2021.
5 Entries
Walter L. "Skip" Thompson The saddest of the passing of Skip or as we often called him, the Skipper, hit both of us hard as we called him a good friend and cherished his friendship. We were so honored to have had the pleasure of calling him on his birthday and both of us having good heartfelt conversations with the Skipper, he never really complained of his circumstance, just explained in a straightforward positive matter which showed his strong inner strength. Our beginnings with the Skipper was at the Boeing Company, Chris and he worked together in the Stores ordering parts for the Airplanes. They quickly bonded and became a good team for Boeing. The both of them often came into the Office where I worked at Boeing and he would tell some of the most incredible stories and had everyone in laughter. Since we have all retired from the Boeing Company we kept in contact he would keep us informed of how he and Jackie were so involved in renovating their historical home and maintaining their gardens. The Skipper will be missed by all who knew him, he was a down to earth Man who loved life, especially his "love of his life" Jackie. Skipper keep them laughing in heaven, and we will meet you again. Mike Cowderoy and Chris Ross-Cowderoy
Michael and Christina Cowderoy
Work
June 11, 2021
Symathy to alll the family.Skip was such a joy to work with at Boeing.Lits of fun snd memories too! R.I.P dear friend!
Linda Molitor
Work
June 10, 2021
My the shinning light of the spirit always be with you Skip. GBY.
Buddy Thompson
Family
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Skip's death. Our prayers are with you.
Leana Milligan
School
June 2, 2021
My sympathies Jackie to you and family.
Kathy Colwell Bang
School
June 2, 2021
