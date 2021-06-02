Walter L. "Skip" Thompson The saddest of the passing of Skip or as we often called him, the Skipper, hit both of us hard as we called him a good friend and cherished his friendship. We were so honored to have had the pleasure of calling him on his birthday and both of us having good heartfelt conversations with the Skipper, he never really complained of his circumstance, just explained in a straightforward positive matter which showed his strong inner strength. Our beginnings with the Skipper was at the Boeing Company, Chris and he worked together in the Stores ordering parts for the Airplanes. They quickly bonded and became a good team for Boeing. The both of them often came into the Office where I worked at Boeing and he would tell some of the most incredible stories and had everyone in laughter. Since we have all retired from the Boeing Company we kept in contact he would keep us informed of how he and Jackie were so involved in renovating their historical home and maintaining their gardens. The Skipper will be missed by all who knew him, he was a down to earth Man who loved life, especially his "love of his life" Jackie. Skipper keep them laughing in heaven, and we will meet you again. Mike Cowderoy and Chris Ross-Cowderoy

Michael and Christina Cowderoy Work June 11, 2021