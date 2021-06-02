Walter L. "Skip" Thompson, 71, of Council Bluffs passed away suddenly on May 30, 2021. Skip was born on 5/19/1950 to Walter Wilson Thompson and Peggy Thompson. Skip graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1968 and married Jackie Honig in 1970. They had been sweethearts since age 13. Skip was a union steward and trustee for Teamsters Local 554. He was employed by Hinky Dinky and Super Valu warehouses in Omaha, and in the Seattle area, Honeywell and Boeing. Skip was a talented artist and enjoyed garden design and gardening. He was well-known for his storytelling and wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and friends deeply and was generous with helping all. Skip is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jackie, sisters Carolyn (Russ) Klear, Cheryl (Dennis) Berg, brother Wayne, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the many friends he has made family. Per his request his remains will be cremated and no services held. May memories of Skip bring a smile to your face and bless your heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 2, 2021.