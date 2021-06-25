Menu
Walter Wilson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Walter Wilson, age 83, passed away at his home on June 23, 2021. He was born April 4, 1938, to George and Flossie (Goodman) Wilson in Pacific Junction, IA. Walter graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1957. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad and was a farmer. Walter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Farrel Wilson; children, Tim (Angela) Wilson, Rod (Susan) Wilson, Doug (Amy) Wilson, Randy (Laura) Wilson, Brad (Jo) Wilson, Vince Wilson; siblings, Bob (Shirley) Wilson, Tom (Cathy) Wilson, Keith Wilson, Karen (Gary) Berner; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, June 28, 2021. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
8 Entries
I´m feeling really sad for the Wilson family and for your loss. Uncle Walt is a kind man and I know he will be missed by you all. I´m sending prayers and love up your way, I only wish I could have been there. Rest in peace Uncle Walt.
Pati Doherty
Family
June 28, 2021
MAY GOD BLESS FARREL & THE WILSON FAMILY AT THIS SAD TIME. LOVE FRED
Fred Hoyle
June 28, 2021
Thinking of you, Farrel, and your family. Will miss his friendly smile. Sending love.
Bob and janice Gronstal
Friend
June 27, 2021
Beaudine-Kier Family
June 26, 2021
I had the pleasure to know and work with Walt at the UP in thee 1980s . Walt was one of the kindest people I have ever met, always helpful to others. When I went through a period of sadness in my life he reached out to me. Rest In Peace good friend. I extend my condolences to the family.
Terry Waugh
June 26, 2021
Sad to here he was a good soul our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Judith Torneten
Family
June 26, 2021
I am so sorry to see this Tim. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
John Siebert
June 25, 2021
Farrell I am so sorry about your loss. Walt was a very nice person. My prayers are with you at this time.
Beverly Coyle
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results