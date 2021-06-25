Walter Wilson, age 83, passed away at his home on June 23, 2021. He was born April 4, 1938, to George and Flossie (Goodman) Wilson in Pacific Junction, IA. Walter graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1957. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad and was a farmer. Walter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Farrel Wilson; children, Tim (Angela) Wilson, Rod (Susan) Wilson, Doug (Amy) Wilson, Randy (Laura) Wilson, Brad (Jo) Wilson, Vince Wilson; siblings, Bob (Shirley) Wilson, Tom (Cathy) Wilson, Keith Wilson, Karen (Gary) Berner; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, June 28, 2021. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.