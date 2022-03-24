Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Warren Smith, age 76, passed away in Council Bluffs, IA on March 21, 2022. He was born March 23, 1945 to Donald and Doris (Young) Smith in Woodbine, IA. Warren was in HVAC for over 40 years and owned his own company. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Delbert, Norman, and Gaylen Smith; and sister Marilyn Merrick. Warren is survived by his wife, Carol Smith; daughter Laura (Tom) Camp; grandchildren Tommy, Johnathan, and Carolyn Camp; 6 great grandchildren; and brother Roger Smith. Visitation will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1 p.m., Service to follow at 2 p.m.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.