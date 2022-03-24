Warren Smith, age 76, passed away in Council Bluffs, IA on March 21, 2022. He was born March 23, 1945 to Donald and Doris (Young) Smith in Woodbine, IA. Warren was in HVAC for over 40 years and owned his own company. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Delbert, Norman, and Gaylen Smith; and sister Marilyn Merrick. Warren is survived by his wife, Carol Smith; daughter Laura (Tom) Camp; grandchildren Tommy, Johnathan, and Carolyn Camp; 6 great grandchildren; and brother Roger Smith. Visitation will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1 p.m., Service to follow at 2 p.m.