Wayne L. Kreft, age 85, passed away June 28, 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on June 19, 1936, to the late Ernest and Helen (Clausen) Kreft. Wayne graduated from Wiota High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was a longtime tool and die maker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody. Wayne is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Colleen Kreft; children, Leigh Ann VanOutry (Steven), Tammy McGinn (Jeff), Matthew Kreft (Michelle) and Michael Kreft; sisters, Darlene Beaver and Carol Smith (Warren); 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial service is at the funeral home on Friday at 1 p.m. The family will direct memorials in his honor to the city of McClelland and the Midlands Humane Society.