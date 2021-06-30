Menu
Wayne Kreft
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Wayne L. Kreft, age 85, passed away June 28, 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on June 19, 1936, to the late Ernest and Helen (Clausen) Kreft. Wayne graduated from Wiota High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was a longtime tool and die maker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody. Wayne is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Colleen Kreft; children, Leigh Ann VanOutry (Steven), Tammy McGinn (Jeff), Matthew Kreft (Michelle) and Michael Kreft; sisters, Darlene Beaver and Carol Smith (Warren); 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial service is at the funeral home on Friday at 1 p.m. The family will direct memorials in his honor to the city of McClelland and the Midlands Humane Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jul
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
3 Entries
3 Entries
I knew Wayne through my work. Very nice man. God Bless .
Craig Albright
July 6, 2021
Dear Colleen, I just now learned of Wayne's passing, 10:30 Friday morning. I am living in the county west of Omaha. I also didn't know about Melody. When she was a little girl, we always liked each other when I was at your house working on cars in the evening. Sorry again. When Wayne and I and Jack Underwood, Doc and C.Jacobs would get together and work on cars - what fun, then go down to 33rd & Broadway and drink beer. My thoughts are with you. Dick
Dick Jones
Friend
July 2, 2021
To a FOREVER TRUE FRIEND of OVER SEVENTY YEARS. I WILL MISS YOU. HOPEFULLY WILL MEET AGAIN, DOWN THE ROAD.
Brian Letner
School
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results