Wayne L. Carlson, age 70, of Papillion, Nebraska, passed away November 13, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Wayne was born February 17, 1950 in Council Bluffs to the late Derald and Ida (Morrison) Carlson. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, Neola, Iowa in 1968. Wayne married Linda Denny on June 24, 1972 and to this union three children were born, Rodney L., Paul W., and Beth Ann. Wayne was a farmer and worked at Kellogg's in Omaha from 1985-2010. He was a member of Neola Presbyterian Church and the Retiree's Club from Kellogg's. Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Carlson of Papillion; sons, Rodney L. (Renae) Carlson, Paul W. (Dawn) Carlson all of Neola; daughter, Beth Ann (Travis) Kopf of Lancaster, California; 11 granddaughters; sisters, Betty Knott, Bonnie (Doug) Buswell all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Neola Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.