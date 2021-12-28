Wesley J. Walker age 87, passed away December 24, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Wesley was born, April 26, 1934 in Council Bluffs to the late Donnell and Priscilla (Combs) Walker and served his country in the US Army and their Reserves. He worked for 41 years at the Burlington Northern Railroad as a Yard Master and also operated A 1 Tree Service where he started in 1957. Wesley was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He was united in marriage to wife Shirley on May 11, 1991. He is preceded in death by his parents, children, Byron Walker, Janet Cornelison and Jeffrey Foster, siblings, Nadine Stark, Donnell Walker, Charles Walker, Sheryl Smith and Sandra Morse. Wesley is survived by wife Shirley, children and spouses, Shirley Helmig, Lynn Anderson, Marlene Jordan, Wesley (Jodi) Walker II, Teresa (Denis) Gough, Mary (Michael) Browning, Jolene (Robert) Stiles, 16 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, sister Germaine Warren, nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral services Thursday 10:30 a.m., also at church. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Luncheon to follow back at church. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church and their Early Childhood Development Center.