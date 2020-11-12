Willard J. "Jamie" Nixon, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 9,, 2020 in Omaha. Jamie was born January 14, 1948 in Omaha to the late Willard J. "Nick" and Barbara (Huch) Nixon. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended IWCC. Jamie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972. He was a parts and service tech and an automotive cashier for Walmart. Jamie wed Betty Walker on September 26, 2001. Jamie was of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty Nixon of Council Bluffs; daughter, Alyssia Nixon of Chesapeake, Virginia; stepsons, William (Mindy) Walker of Maryville, Missouri, Travis Walker of Council Bluffs; 2 grandchildren, William Walker and Benjamin Walker; brother, Larry Nixon of Council Bluffs. Memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family receiving friends on Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to any Veterans Association.