William E. "Pete" Cunard Sr. age 87, of Missouri Valley, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Visitation will be held at the Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa. Final Resting Place Calhoun Cemetery, Missouri Valley, Iowa