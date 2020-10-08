Menu
William E. "Bill" Underwood, age 89, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away October 6, 2020. Bill was a retired construction supervisor. He served as an airman during the Korean War as a radar mechanic. He also took part in the first hydrogen bomb and atomic bomb tests in the South Pacific Islands. Bill was a member of Prospect Park Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Doris of 62 years, sons Curtis and Kevin; sisters, Lynn Litson (Bob), Beverly Nuss; brother, Bruce Brock (Priscilla). Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Blessed Hope Baptist Church - 3657 Ave. G, in Council Bluffs.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 8, 2020.
