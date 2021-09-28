William "Bill" Joseph Manning, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born March 11, 1960, in La Vista, NE., the eldest son of William "Bill" G. Manning, and Andrea "Andy" M. (Mehsling) Manning, and grew up in Council Bluffs. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert J. Manning; grandparents Lloyd and Evelyn Manning, and Ollie and Rita Mehsling. Bill is survived by sons Jason and John Manning; sister Lori J. Jacobsen; brother Michael J. Manning; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; great grandniece. Bill worked at AAA Building Components for 30 plus years, and seasonally at Omaha Steaks before retiring at age 55 due to health issues. Visitation Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.