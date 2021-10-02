William (Bill) Dean Nielsen 89, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away September 18, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in Audubon, Iowa on July 5, 1932 to Wilmer and Elvena (Kuntzweiler) Nielsen. He grew up in Audubon and joined the Navy serving during the Korean War. He returned to Audubon in 1958 to assist in raising his seven younger siblings after the death of his parents. He was previously a member of the Audubon Fire and Police Department before joining the Sheriff's office as a deputy and then Sheriff. He left Audubon in 1973 to become an insurance adjuster for American Agri Insurance Company in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Later moved to Springfield, Missouri where he became an insurance adjuster for American National Insurance company. After 15 years then moved to Apache Junction, Arizona where he enjoyed helping his neighbors in the park during their absence. Bill is survived by his wife, Claudine of Apache Junction, AZ; Jon W. Griffin, Scottsdale, AZ a stepson who thought of him as his dad; two other stepsons James W. Griffin, Jr. in Bajo Boquete, Panama; Chris L. Griffin in Omaha, NE. He has a daughter Judy in Kingman, Arizona and grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers - Dennis of Carroll, Iowa; Terry of Urbandale, Iowa and Dale (Pam) of Pleasant Hill and one sister Sherry (Wendell) Amendt of Spencer, Iowa, as well as several nieces and nephews. He has four granddaughters - Hanna, Sara, Katie and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey, brothers Don, Larry, Rich, James and sister Diana, nieces Kristine and Pamela Nielsen. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2.