William Nielsen
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
William (Bill) Dean Nielsen 89, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away September 18, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in Audubon, Iowa on July 5, 1932 to Wilmer and Elvena (Kuntzweiler) Nielsen. He grew up in Audubon and joined the Navy serving during the Korean War. He returned to Audubon in 1958 to assist in raising his seven younger siblings after the death of his parents. He was previously a member of the Audubon Fire and Police Department before joining the Sheriff's office as a deputy and then Sheriff. He left Audubon in 1973 to become an insurance adjuster for American Agri Insurance Company in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Later moved to Springfield, Missouri where he became an insurance adjuster for American National Insurance company. After 15 years then moved to Apache Junction, Arizona where he enjoyed helping his neighbors in the park during their absence. Bill is survived by his wife, Claudine of Apache Junction, AZ; Jon W. Griffin, Scottsdale, AZ a stepson who thought of him as his dad; two other stepsons James W. Griffin, Jr. in Bajo Boquete, Panama; Chris L. Griffin in Omaha, NE. He has a daughter Judy in Kingman, Arizona and grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers - Dennis of Carroll, Iowa; Terry of Urbandale, Iowa and Dale (Pam) of Pleasant Hill and one sister Sherry (Wendell) Amendt of Spencer, Iowa, as well as several nieces and nephews. He has four granddaughters - Hanna, Sara, Katie and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey, brothers Don, Larry, Rich, James and sister Diana, nieces Kristine and Pamela Nielsen. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 2, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Oct
5
Graveside service
Memorial Park Cemetery
1350 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I understand your loss, but I know that God will be with you in your time of need. God bless you Claudine.
Thomas J Ault
October 4, 2021
We will so very much miss this smiling face. He was a dear friend and will truly be missed by everyone here.
DOUGLAS AND LINDA RITTER
Friend
October 2, 2021
