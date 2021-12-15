William Leroy Storey, age 84, passed away December 14, 2021, at his home, in Council Bluffs. Bill was born on September 6, 1937, at Lake Manawa, in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1956 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Bill was stationed in Korea for 1 year working as a dental assistant. He married the love of his life, Wendy Bamesberger, on May 4, 1958. Bill retired from Mutual of Omaha in 1998 as electrical superintendent after 31 years of service. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, fishing trips to Canada, hearing about his families accomplishments and sharing his vast practical knowledge. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Charlotte (Epperson) Storey; brothers, Artie and Leonard; sisters, Pauline Bryson and Rose Profeda. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wendy; sons, Timothy and wife Diane, Matthew and wife Ann, Nathan, Daniel and Philip; 9 grandchildren, Dane Christensen, Emily Hodapp (Barry), Grant, Alex, Natalie Tekippe (Mike), Nathan, Jr. (Taylor), Allison, Cole and Levi; great-grandchildren, Lena, Elliott and Madison; brother, Ralph Storey; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 239 Frank St. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery, with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the church. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service, Saturday, at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or St. Paul's Early Childhood Center.