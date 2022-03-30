Menu
Wilma McCready
Wilma Joan McCready, 94 of Council Bluffs, passed away March 24, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs. Former Home Economics teacher for the Carson and Missouri Valley School Districts. Joan is survived by sister-in-law Sue McCready of Council Bluffs; nephews, Shoan (Melinda) McCready and family of Macedonia, Kevin McCready of Macedonia, and Brien (Ronda) McCready and family of Carson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Loess Hills Funeral home in Carson. Burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials to Macedonia Pioneer Trail Museum.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
