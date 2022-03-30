Wilma Joan McCready, 94 of Council Bluffs, passed away March 24, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs. Former Home Economics teacher for the Carson and Missouri Valley School Districts. Joan is survived by sister-in-law Sue McCready of Council Bluffs; nephews, Shoan (Melinda) McCready and family of Macedonia, Kevin McCready of Macedonia, and Brien (Ronda) McCready and family of Carson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Loess Hills Funeral home in Carson. Burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials to Macedonia Pioneer Trail Museum.