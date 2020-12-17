Yvonne Stucker, 86, of Council Bluffs died in her sleep December 14, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Yvonne was born in Omaha, Neb., November 9, 1934, to her parents Wesley and Maxine (Crawford) Clatterbuck. Yvonne lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa all her life. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln in 1952. She met the love of her life as a teenager and married Don Stucker March 22, 1953. They raised two children, Kristy and David, and were married 46 years until Don's death in 1999. Yvonne was a member of First Christian Church. Yvonne was a dedicated wife and mom who chose to be home to raise her two children, Kristy and David. When her children were in high school Yvonne was employed as an administrative assistant at Mercy Hospital and Charles Furniture. After 23 years of service to Children's Square Yvonne retired in 2006 at age 72 ending her career as an executive assistant in human resources. Yvonne's husband, Don Stucker, also volunteered nine years at Children's Square working with children and staff in the residential/shelter programs. Yvonne's passion was her family. She was actively involved with her relatives, children and grandchildren. She delighted in playing with them, planning birthday parties, watching their ball games, having sleepovers and hosting family holiday gatherings. Yvonne's other interests were her flower garden, oil painting and playing the piano. Preceding Yvonne's death were her parents, Wesley and Maxine Clatterbuck; brother, Edward Clatterbuck; and nephew Troy Hecker. Survivors include children, Kristy Smith and David Stucker; 4 grandchildren, Don and Aaron Stucker, Evan Smith, Adrienne Bursey; 5 Great grandchildren, Lola and Maren Smith, Charlie and Campbell Bursey, Wyatt Stucker; sister, Connie Hecker; sister-in-laws, Kay Kaiser, Margie Calabro, Kay Stucker. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 19, at 10 a.m. at Cutler ONeill Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. A visitation with family will be held at 9 am. Masks required and no luncheon because of covid 19 restriction. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Childrens Square.