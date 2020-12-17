Menu
YVONNE STUCKER
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Yvonne Stucker, 86, of Council Bluffs died in her sleep December 14, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Yvonne was born in Omaha, Neb., November 9, 1934, to her parents Wesley and Maxine (Crawford) Clatterbuck. Yvonne lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa all her life. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln in 1952. She met the love of her life as a teenager and married Don Stucker March 22, 1953. They raised two children, Kristy and David, and were married 46 years until Don's death in 1999. Yvonne was a member of First Christian Church. Yvonne was a dedicated wife and mom who chose to be home to raise her two children, Kristy and David. When her children were in high school Yvonne was employed as an administrative assistant at Mercy Hospital and Charles Furniture. After 23 years of service to Children's Square Yvonne retired in 2006 at age 72 ending her career as an executive assistant in human resources. Yvonne's husband, Don Stucker, also volunteered nine years at Children's Square working with children and staff in the residential/shelter programs. Yvonne's passion was her family. She was actively involved with her relatives, children and grandchildren. She delighted in playing with them, planning birthday parties, watching their ball games, having sleepovers and hosting family holiday gatherings. Yvonne's other interests were her flower garden, oil painting and playing the piano. Preceding Yvonne's death were her parents, Wesley and Maxine Clatterbuck; brother, Edward Clatterbuck; and nephew Troy Hecker. Survivors include children, Kristy Smith and David Stucker; 4 grandchildren, Don and Aaron Stucker, Evan Smith, Adrienne Bursey; 5 Great grandchildren, Lola and Maren Smith, Charlie and Campbell Bursey, Wyatt Stucker; sister, Connie Hecker; sister-in-laws, Kay Kaiser, Margie Calabro, Kay Stucker. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 19, at 10 a.m. at Cutler ONeill Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. A visitation with family will be held at 9 am. Masks required and no luncheon because of covid 19 restriction. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Childrens Square.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie and family - I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to you and your entire family.
Sally Gallo
December 20, 2020
Oh how I enjoyed you Yvonne, and your wonderful stories when us girls would drive you to the store quite a few years back. Thank you for sharing your stories with me!
Kaci Herring
December 18, 2020
I worked with Yvonne at Children´s Square. She was a lovely and kind individual and it was a pleasure to know her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Tracy Benjes
December 17, 2020
Yvonne was my next door neighbor growing up on military. She made my mom Chris a baby blanket when i was born and would sit outside and talk to my dad while hed do yard work. My family grew up with her grandkids playing basket or in the sandbox. I also had the privilege of taking care of her as a nurse at Bethany for many years and had many talks about the neighborhood and our families. You will be missed and if any of your family is seeing this my mom dad brother sisters and I all send you our love and prayers.
Lauren Orwig Christine Steve and family
December 17, 2020
Im sorry to see that your mom has passed. I remember her and your family from the old neighborhood.May the Lord be with you at this time of loss.
RICK OGLE
December 17, 2020
