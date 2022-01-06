Zola Mae Angeroth, 87, died January 5, 2022, at her home, in rural Council Bluffs. She was born December 2, 1934, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Bernard and Leta (Crabb) Hansen. She was a 1952 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated from Graceland College, in Lamoni, Iowa, in 1955. She married Charles Frederick Angeroth, Jr. on May 5, 1956. Zola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles (2006); grandson, Cory Geise (2010); sisters, Audrey Nielsen and Ardis Bolgar; and brother, Lloyd Hansen. Zola is survived by her children, Rodney Angeroth (Kathi), of Stanton, Neb., Rhonda Angeroth (Mike Christiansen), of Council Bluffs, Renae Angeroth (Robert Franks), of Des Moines, Iowa, and Cynthia Angeroth (Bradley Richardson), of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Bryan Geise (Kelsey), Elisabeth (Kit Seale), Clarissa (Nick Havens) and Eric Angeroth Franks, Keasen Richardson and Sterling Angeroth; great-grandchildren, Brantlee, Brynnlee, Boden and Brecklyn Geise; step-grandchildren, April Christiansen-Collins (Isak Collins) and Jennifer (Andy) Becker; step-great-grandchildren, De'asonna Brown and Addison Becker; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday, January 8th, 10 a.m., at Council Bluffs Central Community of Christ, 140 Kanesville Blvd., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Lunch following service. Private graveside services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center.