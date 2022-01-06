Menu
Zola Angeroth
Zola Mae Angeroth, 87, died January 5, 2022, at her home, in rural Council Bluffs. She was born December 2, 1934, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Bernard and Leta (Crabb) Hansen. She was a 1952 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated from Graceland College, in Lamoni, Iowa, in 1955. She married Charles Frederick Angeroth, Jr. on May 5, 1956. Zola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles (2006); grandson, Cory Geise (2010); sisters, Audrey Nielsen and Ardis Bolgar; and brother, Lloyd Hansen. Zola is survived by her children, Rodney Angeroth (Kathi), of Stanton, Neb., Rhonda Angeroth (Mike Christiansen), of Council Bluffs, Renae Angeroth (Robert Franks), of Des Moines, Iowa, and Cynthia Angeroth (Bradley Richardson), of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Bryan Geise (Kelsey), Elisabeth (Kit Seale), Clarissa (Nick Havens) and Eric Angeroth Franks, Keasen Richardson and Sterling Angeroth; great-grandchildren, Brantlee, Brynnlee, Boden and Brecklyn Geise; step-grandchildren, April Christiansen-Collins (Isak Collins) and Jennifer (Andy) Becker; step-great-grandchildren, De'asonna Brown and Addison Becker; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday, January 8th, 10 a.m., at Council Bluffs Central Community of Christ, 140 Kanesville Blvd., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Lunch following service. Private graveside services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Council Bluffs Central Community of Christ
140 Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Council Bluffs Central Community of Christ
140 Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA
So sorry to hear about Zola, she and your dad were wonderful people, we stored our Motorhome on their farm and we would chat while there with them both. I will keep you in my thoughts and in my prayers, we will see them again in Eternity. Hugging you in my heart!
Sherry Vallier Heldt
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about your loss of a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. May God Bless you with happy memories and give you His Peace.
Audrey R Lee Neiwerth
Family
January 8, 2022
Good memories of piano lessons, piano recitals, and piano cakes! Thinking of you all.
Julie (Shomshor) Newby
January 6, 2022
We are heartbroken over the loss of Aunt Zola. Will forever miss her laugh and incredible sense of humor. Our thoughts and prayers to all the family.
Michael Bolgar
Family
January 6, 2022
Thinking of Zola's wonderful family. Special prayers for peace and comfort.
Jane Beckman
January 6, 2022
