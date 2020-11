Thursday

of North Platte, service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel.of Sargent, mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Burial to follow at St. Anselm Cemetery in Anselmo. Visitation from noon to 5 p.m., with Rosary at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sargent.of Hershey, service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Hope Baptist Church in Sutherland. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.of the Stop Table area in Callaway, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Morning Star United Methodist Church. Burial at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary and from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Morning Star United Methodist Church.of Maywood, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Maywood Christian Church.of North Platte, Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page.of Akron, Iowa, formerly of North Platte, graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.of Jefferson City, Missouri, service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the sanctuary.memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the service. State regulations require face coverings and social distancing.of Sutherland, services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Paxton United Methodist Church. Inurnment at the Paxton Cemetery.of Anselmo, service at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Alm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial at the St. Anselm Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and from 4-6 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Alm's Catholic Church.of Broken Bow, private family service Saturday morning, Nov. 14, followed by a celebration of life open house at Gayle's home from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 241 South H., Broken Bow.of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook Page. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.of Gothenburg, no service to be held. Burial at Peckham Cemetery south of Gothenburg.of Broken Bow. Services pending at Govier Brothers Mortuary.of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.