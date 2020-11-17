Wednesday

Rippen, Marjory Eloise "Marge", 94, of North Platte, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the North Platte City Cemetery. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16 and 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.



Thursday

Hoffman, Ruth Ann, 66, of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page.

Ramos, Albert Sr., 75, of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.



Services at a later date

Schall, Robert Ray "Bob", 84, of Broken Bow, private graveside service for immediate family. Celebration of life at a later date.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.