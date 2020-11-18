ThursdayBeisner, Ronald C., 81,
of North Platte, graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book signing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.Hoffman, Ruth Ann, 66,
of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page.Ramos, Albert Sr., 75,
of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.Sanders, Zella Mae, 90,
of Gothenburg, public burial at 1:30 p.m. at the Moorefield Cemetery. Visitation from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.FridayBieker, Lavern George, 75,
of McCook, mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, McCook. Private family burial with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with family present from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook. Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7 p.m.Harris, Perch L., 63,
of rural Cozad, service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at American Lutheran Church, Cozad.Linsley, John Lawrence, 76,
of North Platte, service at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.Ogier, Vicki Diane Tobiasson, 67,
of Wallace, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Morningview Cemetery in Wallace. Book signing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.Pressler, Phyllis Lorene, 92,
formerly of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Family burial to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Schulte II, Edward J., 54,
of Ansley, graveside service Friday, Nov. 20, at Ansley Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.SaturdayWood, Bryce Daniel, 20,
of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.MondayRoss, Julie, 50,
of Fremont, mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway. Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, followed by Rosary at 5 p.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway.Services at a later dateGrint, Merlene Pullian, 95,
died Nov. 16, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.Mecham, Sheena Ann (West), 35,
of North Platte, died Nov. 17, 2020. Cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Schall, Robert Ray "Bob", 84,
of Broken Bow, private graveside service for immediate family. Celebration of life at a later date.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.