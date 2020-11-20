FridayBieker, Lavern George, 75,
of McCook, mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, McCook. Private family burial with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Harris, Perch L., 63,
of rural Cozad, service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at American Lutheran Church, Cozad.Linsley, John Lawrence, 76,
of North Platte, service at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ogier, Vicki Diane Tobiasson, 67,
of Wallace, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Morningview Cemetery in Wallace. Pressler, Phyllis Lorene, 92,
formerly of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Family burial to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Schulte II, Edward J., 54,
of Ansley, graveside service Friday, Nov. 20, at Ansley Cemetery. SaturdayEberle, Gaylord Leo "Tom", 86,
formerly of Broken Bow, service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial with military honors at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Govier Brothers Mortuary.Hanshew, Elaine, 88,
of Ansley, family service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Graveside service and burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Ansley Cemetery. Visitation from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Govier Brothers Mortuary.Wood, Bryce Daniel, 20,
of North Platte, service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.MondayRoss, Julie, 50,
of Fremont, mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway. Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, followed by Rosary at 5 p.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway.TuesdayGreeley, Delbert T., 89,
of North Platte, graveside service with full military honors at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.Services at a later dateGrint, Merlene Pullian, 95,
died Nov. 16, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.Mecham, Sheena Ann (West), 35,
of North Platte, died Nov. 17, 2020. Cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2020.