TuesdayGreeley, Delbert T., 89,
of North Platte, graveside service with full military honors at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.McNamara, Patrick George, 79,
of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial at a later date at the Wisner Cemetery. WednesdayLeverington, Glenard "Orval", 83,
of Broken Bow, private service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Oconto Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.Wilson, Marjorie, 89,
graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. FridayForrester, Robert "Bob", 90,
of Arnold, private funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, Arnold. Graveside service with burial at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Arnold Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, Arnold. McPheeters, Betty Rosina (Kaufman), 88,
of Gothenburg, online funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at blasestrauser.com
or facebook.com/VAOGGN.
Visitation from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Visitation with family, via live camera feed, from 10:30 to noon Friday, Nov. 27, at Victory Church, Gothenburg.SaturdayMelstrom, Bryan Jacob, 28,
of Dalton, formally of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.Peterson, Dennis Carl "Denny/Pete", 67,
of Burwell, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Sargent. Livestream of service can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCK3SekLC99zGSQO1dy--LHQ.Peterson, DeVohn, 84,
of Weissert, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Lone Tree Cemetery, Weissert. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday, Nov. 27, at Govier Brothers Morturay, Broken Bow.MondayKohl-Matthews, Barbara Eileen, 74,
of North Platte, graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.Services at a later dateBishop, Peter C. "Pete", 82,
of Lexington, died Nov. 20, 2020. Services are pending at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege.Wilkins, Noel Eugene, 76,
formerly of Callaway, died Nov. 19, 2020. Services at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.