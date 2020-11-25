Menu
North Platte Telegraph
11-25-2020 Funeral Listing
Wednesday

Leverington, Glenard "Orval", 83, of Broken Bow, private service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Oconto Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Wilson, Marjorie, 89, graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Friday

Forrester, Robert "Bob", 90, of Arnold, private funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, Arnold. Graveside service with burial at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Arnold Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Baptist Church, Arnold.
McPheeters, Betty Rosina (Kaufman), 88, of Gothenburg, online funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at blasestrauser.com or facebook.com/VAOGGN. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Visitation with family, via live camera feed, from 10:30 to noon Friday, Nov. 27, at Victory Church, Gothenburg.
Wonch, Rose E., 89, of North Platte, service at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Gandy Community Bible Church. Burial to follow at the Waldheim Cemetery, Callaway. Service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Saturday

Baker, Roscella Marie "Rose," 83, of Broken Bow, family service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Public burial to follow at 3 p.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Melstrom, Bryan Jacob, 28, of Dalton, formally of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Peterson, Dennis Carl "Denny/Pete", 67, of Burwell, graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Sargent. Livestream of service can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCK3SekLC99zGSQO1dy--LHQ.
Peterson, DeVohn, 84, of Weissert, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Lone Tree Cemetery, Weissert. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday, Nov. 27, at Govier Brothers Morturay, Broken Bow.

Monday

Bartels, Glenn, 91, of Gothenburg, service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at First United Methodist Church, Gothenburg. Visitation from 1-4 p.m., with family present from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Kohl-Matthews, Barbara Eileen, 74, of North Platte, graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Tuesday

Crisp, Archie Boyd, 74, of Mullen, service at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Sandhills Community Church, Mullen. Burial with military honors will follow at the Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Ginapp, Ardis "Jo", 91, of North Platte, graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Services at a later date

Bishop, Peter C. "Pete", 82, of Lexington, died Nov. 20, 2020. Services are pending at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege.
Wilkins, Noel Eugene, 76, formerly of Callaway, died Nov. 19, 2020. Services at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
