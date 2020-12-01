TuesdayCrisp, Archie Boyd,
of Mullen, service 2 p.m. MT Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Sandhills Community Church, Mullen. Burial with military honors will follow at the Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.Ginapp, Ardis "Jo",
of North Platte, graveside services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. ThursdaySamuelson, Richard,
graveside services 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. FridayGartrell, Keith Arvene,
of Wallace, graveside services at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. MT, with family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. MT, Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.Skinner, Pamela,
of North Platte, service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.Walz, Leo Carl,
of Stapleton, mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. John's Catholic Church. Christian wake service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. John's Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Book signing is from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.