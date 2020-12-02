Menu
12-2-20 Funeral Listing
Wednesday

McFarland, James D. "Jim", of Omaha, private family service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Livestream of the service can be found at johnagentleman.com/obituaries and click on the link in Jim's obituary.

Thursday

Buesing, Darrel, of Gothenburg, service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Inurnment to follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery.
Peterson, Robert G. "Bob", of Fremont, service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Service will be livestreamed at mosermemorialchapels.com. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel.
Samuelson, Richard, graveside services 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Friday

Decker, Arlis Jean, of North Platte, formerly of Sutherland, private family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Gartrell, Keith Arvene, of Wallace, graveside services at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. MT, with family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. MT, Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
Skinner, Pamela, of North Platte, service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Walz, Leo Carl, of Stapleton, mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. John's Catholic Church. Christian wake service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. John's Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Book signing is from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Saturday

Cooper, Delila "Pye", of Curtis, service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Berean Bible Church, Curtis. Interment will follow at the Curtis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Berean Bible Church.
Steel, Joy Marie, of North Platte, graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the North Platte Cemetery. Book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Services at a later date

Kite, Mary Frances, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 30, 2020. Memorial service will be at a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at blasestrauser.com.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
