SaturdayCooper, Delila "Pye",
of Curtis, service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Berean Bible Church, Curtis. Interment will follow at the Curtis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Berean Bible Church.Dailey, Donald Dale,
of Arnold, graveside service will military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Loup Valley Cemetery west of Stapleton.Steel, Joy Marie,
of North Platte, graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the North Platte Cemetery. Book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.MondayBaron, Justin Anthony,
of North Platte, funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.McCalla, Alfred A.,
of Chappell, graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. CT Monday, Dec. 7, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.WednesdayWilloughby, Lois Lucile, 90,
family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Baptist Church in Mason City. Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Baptist Church. Online guestbook can be signed at govierbrothers.com.Services at a later dateKite, Mary Frances,
of Gothenburg, died Nov. 30, 2020. Memorial service will be at a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at blasestrauser.com.
>b>Rosse, Ralph Eugene, of Maxwell, died Dec. 2, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Burial will be at Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2020.