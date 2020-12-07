MondayBaron, Justin Anthony,
of North Platte, funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Odean Colonial Chapel. McCalla, Alfred A.,
of Chappell, graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. CT Monday, Dec. 7, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. TuesdayFischer, Irene Jane,
of Hershey, funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Hope Baptist Church in Sutherland. Service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hershey. Visitation from not -7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.WednesdayWilloughby, Lois Lucile, 90,
family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Baptist Church in Mason City. Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Baptist Church. Online guestbook can be signed at govierbrothers.com.Services at a later dateKite, Mary Frances,
of Gothenburg, died Nov. 30, 2020. Memorial service will be at a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at blasestrauser.com.
>b>Rosse, Ralph Eugene, of Maxwell, died Dec. 2, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Burial will be at Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2020.