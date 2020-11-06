SaturdayBreuer, Stephen Bradley, 70,
of Gothenburg, service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Kittle, A. Dean, 84,
of North Platte, service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Baptist Church in Maxwell. Graveside service to follow at Plainview Cemetery. Province, Cathy Lee (Janda), 73,
of Broken Bow, family memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow. Burial in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at govierbrothers.com.Reynolds, Joshua, 28,
celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center. Joshua's favorite food will be served.TuesdayBigbee, Bill Ray, 84,
of Broken Bow, service at 3 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Lillian Church of Christ, north of Broken Bow. Burial at the Lillian Cemetery. Visitation from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Lillian Church.Nichelson, Ian M., 33,
of North Platte, Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.Service at later dateJohansen, Barbara,
memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at the service.Miller, Boyd W., 78,
of Sutherland, services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Paxton United Methodist Church. Inurnment at the Paxton Cemetery.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2020.