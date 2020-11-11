WednesdayPedersen, Iola C. "Tony", 92,
of Broken Bow, service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Govier Brothers.ThursdayBerglund, Janice Marie, 77,
of North Platte, service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial to follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel.Green, Phyllis Ann (Peirson), 80,
of Sargent, mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Burial to follow at St. Anselm Cemetery in Anselmo. Visitation from noon to 5 p.m., with Rosary at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sargent.Fischer, Dale J., 80,
of Hershey, service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Hope Baptist Church in Sutherland. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. FridayLehmkuhler, Larry L., 71,
of the Stop Table area in Callaway, service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Morning Star United Methodist Church. Burial at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary and from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Morning Star United Methodist Church.Nichelson, Ian M., 33,
of North Platte, Christian wake service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.Ridgway, Eda R., 73,
of Akron, Iowa, formerly of North Platte, graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.Snell, Ray S. T., 81,
of Jefferson City, Missouri, service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the sanctuary.SaturdayJohansen, Barbara,
memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or at the service.Miller, Boyd W., 78,
of Sutherland, services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Paxton United Methodist Church. Inurnment at the Paxton Cemetery.Miller, William L. "Bill",
of Anselmo, service at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Alm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial at the St. Anselm Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and from 4-6 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Alm's Catholic Church.Taylor, Sylvia "Gayle", 77,
of Broken Bow, private family service Saturday morning, Nov. 14, followed by a celebration of life open house at Gayle's home from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 241 South H., Broken Bow.Services at a later dateRamos, Albert Sr., 75,
of Julesburg, Colorado, celebration of life open house from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Julesburg. Interment will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Julesburg Hillside Cemetery.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.