5-24-21 Funeral Notices
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD
Monday

Dow, Mary V. ""Dean."" 81, of North Platte, service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Rosary will be prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Alma Cemetery. Book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Sunday, May 23, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Ulmer, Harris Dean, 93, of North Platte, graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Tuesday

Reynolds, Maxine Iona, 93, of North Platte, service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Baptist Church, Arnold. Burial will be at the Loup Valley Cemetery, west of Stapleton. Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Baptist Church, Arnold. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Thursday

Everley, William ""Bill,"" graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Friday

Bain, James ""Jim"" K., 84, of North Platte, Mass of Christian Burial at noon Friday, May 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Shaner, Dale Eugene, 94, of North Platte, graveside service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Saturday

Hoffman, James Peter ""Jack,"" 85, service Saturday, May 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment will be Aug. 6, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, North Dakota, and will include the inurnment of his wife, Dorothy.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
