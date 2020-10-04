Menu
Bruce Kroon
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1946
DIED
October 2, 2020
Bruce M. Kroon Bruce M. Kroon, 74, of North Platte, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Private family internment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Bruces passing. Our sympathies And prayers are with the family at this difficult time. I have a lot of old memories of playing golf with him and his buds. And, maybe a Miller Genuine Draft or two afterwards.
Spike Haddock
October 4, 2020
In my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Van Ert
October 4, 2020
a loved one
October 4, 2020