Robert Lawrence Shirley, 90, passed away Oct. 2, 2020, at Centennial Park in North Platte. He was born April 6, 1930, in Indianola to Thomas and Isabel (Wagner) Shirley. He grew up in the area and graduated from Curtis Agricultural High School. He joined the United States Army and served in Korea from 1950 to 1952. Bob married Jean Sloan on Feb. 20, 1954, and to this union two children were born, Mark and Brad. After marriage, Bob and Jean farmed near Stockville and then Bob worked for the Maywood Co-op. Bob and Jean purchased the grocery store in Maywood in 1959 from Deed Failing, and moved it to the Perkins Building in 1965, owning and operating it for 35 years. Bob also was a rural mail carrier in Maywood and North Platte. Bob was a member of the Maywood United Methodist Church for 58 years. Bob was a strong supporter of the area community, being involved in the Community Improvement Program as well as many service organizations. Bob enjoyed buying and selling yearling cattle and spending time feeding them. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom, Jim and Bill; and sister, Marge. Survivors include his wife, Jean of North Platte; sons, Brad (Tawna) Shirley of Maywood, Pam Shirley of Hutchison, Kansas, and Mark (Deb) Shirley of Encampment, Wyoming; sister, MaryAnn Norgaard of Maywood; grandchildren, Joe of Lexington, Laura of Montreal, Canada, and Josh of Denver; and four great-grandsons, Carson, Kye, Hamish and Oscar. Memorials are suggested to the Maywood United Methodist Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Maywood United Methodist Church with Pastor Bequi Flores officiating. Burial of ashes will follow at Maywood Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2020.