Doris Mae Andersen, 93, of Wallace, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Doris was born March 6, 1927, on the family farm north of Nelson, to Emma and Rine Oltmans. She attended country school for eight years, graduating from Nelson High School and receiving a normal training teaching certificate. Doris returned to the same one-room schoolhouse she attended, this time as the teacher, for two years. Doris later attended McCook College and graduated from Kearney State College in 1972. She was an educator for 25 years. Doris married Henry Andersen on Dec. 7, 1945, in Nelson. The couple made their home in Davenport, later moving to Wallace in 1949, the year of the bad blizzard. Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a lifelong member of the Wallace Community Players and Wallace Quilt Club. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; brothers, Glenn and Marvin; sisters, Esther and Corrinne; five brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and two grandnephews. Survivors include her son, David Andersen of Wallace; daughter, Sara (Dennis) Miller of North Platte; grandchildren, Joni, Jeff (Necole) and Angie (Derek); great-grandsons, Dillon, Payton, Coy, Westin and Hudsen; great-granddaughters, Jordyn and Jaylyn; sister, Lila Oltmans; sister-in-law, Norma Nielsen; the senior citizen group; and many special friends and neighbors. A memorial has been established. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Wallace Morning View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5:30 p.m. MT Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant. A recording of the service will be posted at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2020.