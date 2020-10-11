Doris R. Saulsbury Doris R. Saulsbury, 88, of North Platte, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born March 10, 1932, in Clifton, Illinois, to James and Susan Catherine (Elbert) Leggott. Doris graduated from Elwood High School in 1950. She worked as a telephone operator in Lexington and was privy to many phone conversations. On May 23, 1953, she married Charles Edward Saulsbury at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. After Ed's discharge from the military, they moved to North Platte in 1958. After having four children in five years, Doris returned to the workplace. Doris worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, then was a secretary for J.M. McDonalds store for several years. Doris later returned to the ASCS, retiring as a program technician. After retirement, she worked at Wal-Mart for several years. Doris was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, being on the funeral dinner committee for years. She was also a member of the FN Klinkers Reunion Camping Club and Friday Nighters Club, and she was a volunteer for RSVP. Doris will be remembered as a wonderful mother, devoting her life to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Ed, joining him in all of his adventures. She was always a constant fan at all of her family's events. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; an infant daughter, Katherine; daughter-in-law, Jana Saulsbury; siblings, Evelyn Puls, Mary Eldora Synovec, Billy Leggott, James Leggott, Sherle Leggott and Anna Mae Wade. Survivors include her four children, Michael (Pat) Saulsbury of Weimar, Texas, Patricia (Joe) Snyder of Perry, Iowa, Kevin (Cori) Saulsbury of Thorton, Colorado, and Mary (Doug) Haney of North Platte; siblings, Alice Jean Dreher of Lexington, and Donald (Alice) Leggott of Kearney; four sisters-in-law, Jean McTygue of Kearney, Gerda Saulsbury of Lexington, Leigh Saulsbury of Colorado Springs, and Nadia Saulsbury of Washington; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Gibson of Groves, Texas, Nicholas (Kristy) Bryant of North Platte, Kyle (Sara) Baker of North Platte, Logan Baker of Omaha, Charles Hunter (Kim) Haney of North Platte, Miles Synder of Ames, Iowa, Angela Santiago of Grand Prairie, Texas, Sonny (Taylor) Sandoval of Thornton, and C.J. Sandoval of Thornton; 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Maura, Dylan, Grant, Abbi, Morgan, Gracelynn, Taylor, Gavin and Parker; numerous other family members and many friends. A memorial has been established to St. Patrick's Catholic Church and online condolences can be left at adamsswanson.com
, and the family will be gathering at 918 Cedarberry Road. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will take place in May 2021. Fort McPherson guidelines restrict attendance to 25 and masks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson's Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.