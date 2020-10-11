Menu
Doris Saulsbury
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1932
DIED
October 9, 2020
Doris R. Saulsbury Doris R. Saulsbury, 88, of North Platte, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born March 10, 1932, in Clifton, Illinois, to James and Susan Catherine (Elbert) Leggott. Doris graduated from Elwood High School in 1950. She worked as a telephone operator in Lexington and was privy to many phone conversations. On May 23, 1953, she married Charles Edward Saulsbury at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. After Ed's discharge from the military, they moved to North Platte in 1958. After having four children in five years, Doris returned to the workplace. Doris worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, then was a secretary for J.M. McDonalds store for several years. Doris later returned to the ASCS, retiring as a program technician. After retirement, she worked at Wal-Mart for several years. Doris was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, being on the funeral dinner committee for years. She was also a member of the FN Klinkers Reunion Camping Club and Friday Nighters Club, and she was a volunteer for RSVP. Doris will be remembered as a wonderful mother, devoting her life to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Ed, joining him in all of his adventures. She was always a constant fan at all of her family's events. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; an infant daughter, Katherine; daughter-in-law, Jana Saulsbury; siblings, Evelyn Puls, Mary Eldora Synovec, Billy Leggott, James Leggott, Sherle Leggott and Anna Mae Wade. Survivors include her four children, Michael (Pat) Saulsbury of Weimar, Texas, Patricia (Joe) Snyder of Perry, Iowa, Kevin (Cori) Saulsbury of Thorton, Colorado, and Mary (Doug) Haney of North Platte; siblings, Alice Jean Dreher of Lexington, and Donald (Alice) Leggott of Kearney; four sisters-in-law, Jean McTygue of Kearney, Gerda Saulsbury of Lexington, Leigh Saulsbury of Colorado Springs, and Nadia Saulsbury of Washington; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Gibson of Groves, Texas, Nicholas (Kristy) Bryant of North Platte, Kyle (Sara) Baker of North Platte, Logan Baker of Omaha, Charles Hunter (Kim) Haney of North Platte, Miles Synder of Ames, Iowa, Angela Santiago of Grand Prairie, Texas, Sonny (Taylor) Sandoval of Thornton, and C.J. Sandoval of Thornton; 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Maura, Dylan, Grant, Abbi, Morgan, Gracelynn, Taylor, Gavin and Parker; numerous other family members and many friends. A memorial has been established to St. Patrick's Catholic Church and online condolences can be left at adamsswanson.com, and the family will be gathering at 918 Cedarberry Road. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will take place in May 2021. Fort McPherson guidelines restrict attendance to 25 and masks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson's Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101
Oct
13
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101
Oct
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
She was such a special lady, enjoyed working with her so much! Love and prayers going out to her entire family. Merle and Sue Stillwell
Sue Stillwell
Coworker
October 10, 2020
Mary Sunshine, we are so sorry to hear about Doris's passing. Doris had a smile that could light up North Platte. Doris had the most kind, compassionate loving heart. Every time we see a Studebaker we see Ed & Doris. Sending you and your families love, hugs and so many prayers. She will truly be missed! Love you!
Karma & Larry Bomberger
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sending our love and prayers during this time. Always, Kevin and Denise
Denise Mees
Friend
October 10, 2020
I am so very sorry!
Kim Sorrells
Friend
October 10, 2020