Mary Sunshine, we are so sorry to hear about Doris's passing. Doris had a smile that could light up North Platte. Doris had the most kind, compassionate loving heart. Every time we see a Studebaker we see Ed & Doris. Sending you and your families love, hugs and so many prayers. She will truly be missed! Love you!

Karma & Larry Bomberger Friend October 10, 2020