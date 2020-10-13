Alene O'Brien, 90, of Wallace, passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte. Alene was born May 5, 1930, in Wallace to Royal C. and Iva C. (Wells) Allison. She graduated from Wallace High School with the class of 1948. On March 26, 1949, Alene married Jack O'Brien, and the couple made their home south of Wallace, where they lived their entire married lives. lene was a longtime member of the Wallace United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Jolly Farmerettes Club for many years. She loved to bake, garden and sew. Alene adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherishing all the moments they spent together. Alene was preceded in death by her husband; parents; granddaughter, Michelle; siblings, Lawrence, Welby, Lorena Smith, Treva O'Connor, and Lucile Brodine. Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Jan) and Larry (Patty), all of the Wallace area; four grandchildren, Matt (Beth) O'Brien of North Platte, Dale (Codi) O'Brien and Aaron (Lauren) O'Brien, all of Wallace, and Laura (Jordan) Brown of Hershey; seven great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends. memorial has been established for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. Graveside inurnment services will be at 10:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Wallace Morning View Cemetery with John Long officiating. ullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2020.