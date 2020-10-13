Beatrice Estrada, 87, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. Beatrice was born May 7, 1933, in Taos, New Mexico, to Juan and Esmeralda (Santistevan) Ortega. She attended school in Taos. On April 27, 1958, Beatrice married Julian Estrada, and the couple made their home in Juarez, Mexico, before moving to Brule in 1961. Ten years later, the family moved to Ogallala, where they lived most of their married lives. In 2004, Beatrice and Julian moved to North Platte. Beatrice was a woman of deep faith and was very prayerful, which undergirded everything she did in life, from the way she loved her husband and raised her children, to how she ran her household and interacted with others. She was a quiet and humble presence, but full of warmth and love for others. Her soft demeanor and steady faith served as an inspiration to several generations of her family. Beatrice loved to play cards with her family, especially Shanghai. She was also an avid reader. Beatrice was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in North Platte, The Daughters of Charity and the Seven Sisters Apostolate. Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Julian; son, Marty Estrada; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Estrada; and siblings, Basilio, Frank, Juan and Andy Ortega, Gloria Ramos, Frances Jimenez, Margaret Trujillo and Mary Valencia. Survivors include her seven daughters, Emily (Bill) Peck of McCook, Diane (Mitch) Gregg of Maxwell, Sylvia (John) Prather of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Teresa (Blake) Niesen of North Platte, Catherine Tickle of Colorado Springs, Carmen (Conrad) Buhrman of North Platte and Elisa (Gerald) Young of Tampa, Florida; daughter-in-law, Amy (Tom) Martinez of Sterling; 30 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial has been established for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Father Gary Brethour as celebrant. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with the recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Floral Lawns Cemetery, south of North Platte. A recording of her services will be posted at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2020.