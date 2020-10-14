Menu
William E. ""Bill"" Froman
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1944
DIED
October 12, 2020
William E. "Bill" Froman, 76, of North Platte, died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020, at Linden Court. Bill was a 1962 graduate of North Platte High School, a graduate of McCook Junior College and received his bachelor's degree in business from Kearney State College. He spent the majority of his life as a salesman, having worked with his father at the Froman Insurance Agency and various other endeavors. Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 21 years, Pam; children, Kari (Tim) Schneider, Brent (Staci) Froman and Brian (Betsy) Froman; grandchildren, Tanner, Aubrey, Brylee, Garrison and Abigail; and sisters, Charlotte and Barbara and their families. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army Backpack program. Condolences may be sent to Adams & Swanson Funeral Home or shared online at adamsswanson.com. A private family service will be at a later date. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 14, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
What a quiet, unassuming person. To his family, you have my sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy. He will rest well on the next portion of his life's voyage.
Duane Andre; CDR, USN (ret)
Friend
October 14, 2020