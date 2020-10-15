Dean Sprague, 80, of North Platte, passed away at Centennial Park Retirement Village on Oct. 11, 2020. Dean was born to Perry and Annie Sprague in Holdrege on June 27, 1940. He graduated from Holdrege High School, and later from business management school. Dean met the love of his life, Carrie Combs, in Holdrege, and they were united in marriage on Dec. 1, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri. While living in Kansas City, they had the first two of their three children, Scott in January 1961, and Shayne in December. 1963. It wasn't until 1971 when Shannon was born. Dean had a varied career, first working for his dad at his gas station and later, his dad's T.V., radio and electrical repair shop. He would go on to work for companies such as Ronson Lighter Company, Gambles and several others. Dean moved around during his career to places such as Kansas City, Missouri, Atlanta, Charlotte, North Caroline, Aurora, Colorado, and finally North Platte in 1971, where he made his home for the rest of his life. While in North Platte, Dean worked as a salesman at Sears, and would later install the chain link fence that Sears sold, which were miles of fencing. He also worked for the North Platte Telegraph as a rural route carrier and was a projectionist at the Fox Movie Theater. He owned and operated Platte Repair, which was in the rear of the Platte Barber Shop on Dewey Street, and later relocated to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. He could repair everything that is mostly just thrown away these days, including T.V.s, radios, blenders, shavers, can openers, lamps and nearly anything else electrical. Dean later worked as an electrician in the U.P. Diesel Shop for 17 years, up until the mid-'90s. He also started and operated Professional Heating & A/C with his son Shayne from 1995-2000, after which he retired and enjoyed his time with his wife and family. Dean could fix just about anything and built his own house in the early '80s and also remodeled several homes. He was a very kind-hearted man that would do anything for anybody, and was always doing something for somebody. He was known for his great sense of humor, tremendous physical strength, and his constant teasing and harassing of just about everyone he came across. While at the railroad, he was infamous for his "bear hugs." He'd get his arm around your neck, pull you in, plant a kiss on your cheek, and there wasn't much you could do about it because of his strength. In his final years, Dean was infamous for constantly passing out Lifesavers to everyone, he always ensured that his pockets were full of the candy to hand out. Dean was also a man of great faith, and he lived his life accordingly. He was always a fair, honest and just man that stood up for what he believed in and for what was right. He and Carrie took their daughter, Shannon, into their home during her last six months on Earth after a long back and forth battle with cancer. They loved and cared for her until the day she died in the recliner in their living room in 2013. Neither Dean nor Carrie ever got over the loss of their beloved daughter, but they were grateful to have had that final time with her. Dean and Carrie were very much in love with each other, and if you ever saw them together, that fact was obvious and noticeable. Dean's legacy will be how he treated everybody and instilled in his children to "treat others as you want to be treated." He did indeed live his own life in that manner. Dean was a remarkable man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Along with his daughter, Shannon, Dean was preceded in death by his father, Perry; mother, Annie; and sister, Doris Nelson. Survivors include his sons, Scott (Cheryl) Sprague of Jerome, Idaho, and Shayne (Jessica) Sprague of Brady; former, but still part of the family, daughter-in-law, Tami Sprague of Morrison, Colorado; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and other family. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you too treat others as you want to be treated, the way Dean lived his life. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery in Holdrege. Dean, Carrie and Shannon made the decision some time ago to have their ashes, as well as the ashes of their beloved dogs, Buddy and Sombra, inurned at the same time as one celebration of life together. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.