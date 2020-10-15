Gertrude Mae Stewart, of North Platte, died at the Ogallala Hospital on Oct. 13, 2020, which was her 96th birthday. Gertrude was born in North Platte to Louis and Bertha (Williams) Bayne on Oct. 13, 1924, and grew up south of Stapleton. After graduating from Stapleton High School, Gertrude attended Kearney Normal School. She taught at several country schools in different communities. On Aug. 8. 1948, Gertrude was united in marriage to Lawrence Harold Stewart at her parent's home and the couple made their home on the ranch. Gertrude was a ranch wife all her life. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Gertrude enjoyed sewing and when the kids were young, she made their clothes. She sewed at the church on Tuesdays, making many quilts. She also enjoyed art club, helping with the Nebraskaland Days Art Show for many years. Gertrude was active in 4-H as a leader and spent many years helping at the fair. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents, Louis and Bertha Bayne; and brothers, Floyd and Merrill Bayne. Gertrude had a good, long life and leaves behind her sons, James (Linda) Stewart of North Platte, Roger (Ronda) Stewart of Dunning and Forrest (Cindy) Stewart of Cody; daughters, Laura Stewart of North Platte and Verlaine Stewart of El Paso, Texas; sisters, Norine Stewart of McCook, Luetta Millheim of Hickman and Bertha Thomas of North Platte; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund. Cremation was chosen and the family will have a private graveside service at Good Hope Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.