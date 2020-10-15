Menu
Connie (Allen) Barnes, 60, of Norfolk, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at her home. Connie was born Sept. 13, 1960, to Stan and Florence (Gillespie) Allen in North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School and received a substance abuse counseling degree from a Lincoln college. Thereafter, Connie worked at Behavior Health Services, Inc. for 32 years, starting as the Director of Substance Abuse Services and retiring as the Executive Director. Connie married Rex "Del" Barnes, Jr. on April 28, 1979, in Crookston. The couple had two children. Connie was the orderly matriarch of her family. She loved being on the lake in the boat with friends, reading in the sunroom with her dogs and playing humorous games of pitch with family. Connie also enjoyed dancing and listening to funk and soul music. She was a member of the Gatherers, a group of intellectual and spiritual women dedicated to meaningful conversations, crafty artwork and celebrating life. Most of all, Connie loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Del Barnes; sons, Dejai (Alanna Whittington) Barnes of Southborough, New Hampshire, and Casey Barnes of Norfolk; and granddaughter, Willa Barnes. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Florence Allen. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at homeforfuneralsinc.com. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with Pastor Lee Weander officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
